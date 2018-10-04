Mariah Carey Braves the Rain With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in West Hollywood

A little rain won’t stop Mariah Carey from celebrating, darling!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse powerhouse singer headed out with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Wednesday night (October 3) for a dinner with her kids (not pictured) at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

Mariah‘s team stepped in to protect the singer from the raindrops with an umbrella as she made her way to the car.

She has plenty of reason to celebrate this week: the music icon just dropped her latest single, “With You.” Listen now!