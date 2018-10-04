Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 12:26 am

Mariah Carey: 'With You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey: 'With You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey is back with her upcoming album’s lead single, “With You,” which you can listen to right here!

The song was released at midnight on Thursday (October 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

“With You” is the official lead single from her upcoming 15th studio album, following the release of her buzz track “GTFO.” The song was produced by DJ Mustard.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do / Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true,” she sings on the piano-led midtempo track.

Listen to “With You” below! You can also download and stream the song across all digital platforms.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Mariah Carey, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop