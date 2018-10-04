Mariah Carey: 'With You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey is back with her upcoming album’s lead single, “With You,” which you can listen to right here!

The song was released at midnight on Thursday (October 4).

“With You” is the official lead single from her upcoming 15th studio album, following the release of her buzz track “GTFO.” The song was produced by DJ Mustard.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do / Oh baby, I’m in love, it’s true,” she sings on the piano-led midtempo track.

Listen to “With You” below! You can also download and stream the song across all digital platforms.