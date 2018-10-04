Michelle Rodriguez Promotes 'The Limit' at NY Comic-Con 2018!

Michelle Rodriguez is all smiles on stage as she sits at the panel discussion for her new show The Limit on Thursday afternoon (October 4) at the 2018 New York Comic-Con in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress was joined on the panel by the series writer Racer Rodriguez and creator Robert Rodriguez as they shared some details about the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Rodriguez

The Limit has been filmed in VR – virtual reality – and will give viewers a 360-degree experience when watching the show.

As for Michelle, she plays “a genetically enhanced weapon of mass destruction hellbent on destroying the covert agency that created her,” Deadline reports.

The series just wrapped production last month and is set to premiere on Surreal’s app this summer.