Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 8:41 pm

Michelle Williams Reveals She 'Gave Up' Driving - Find Out Why!

You won’t catch Michelle Williams behind the wheel anytime soon!

During an interview on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday (October 4), the 38-year-old actress revealed she gave up driving because of her road rage.

“I stopped driving. I gave it up because I had road rage,” Michelle shared. “I’m not going to go into who or what happened, but something came out of my mouth that I didn’t know that I knew. So I stopped. Now I’m only on the train.”

Now, Michelle – who primarily lives in New York City – and daughter Matilda, 12, enjoy walking and riding the subway throughout the city.

Michelle‘s new movie Venom hits theaters on Friday!
