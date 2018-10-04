Michelle Williams Reveals She 'Gave Up' Driving - Find Out Why!

You won’t catch Michelle Williams behind the wheel anytime soon!

During an interview on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday (October 4), the 38-year-old actress revealed she gave up driving because of her road rage.

“I stopped driving. I gave it up because I had road rage,” Michelle shared. “I’m not going to go into who or what happened, but something came out of my mouth that I didn’t know that I knew. So I stopped. Now I’m only on the train.”

Now, Michelle – who primarily lives in New York City – and daughter Matilda, 12, enjoy walking and riding the subway throughout the city.

Michelle‘s new movie Venom hits theaters on Friday!