Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 12:02 pm

Mischa Barton Confirms She's Joining 'The Hills' Reboot (Video)

Mischa Barton Confirms She's Joining 'The Hills' Reboot (Video)

Mischa Barton has officially confirmed that she’s joining the reboot of The Hills.

“The secret’s out… I’m joining the cast of The Hills,” the 32-year-old former The O.C. star said on Instagram in a caption to a video. “When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter.”

The rumor that Mischa would be joining the MTV reboot landed yesterday and now it’s official.

Watch Mischa make her big announcement on Instagram…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mischa Barton, The Hills

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop