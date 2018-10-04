Mischa Barton Confirms She's Joining 'The Hills' Reboot (Video)
Mischa Barton has officially confirmed that she’s joining the reboot of The Hills.
“The secret’s out… I’m joining the cast of The Hills,” the 32-year-old former The O.C. star said on Instagram in a caption to a video. “When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter.”
The rumor that Mischa would be joining the MTV reboot landed yesterday and now it’s official.
Watch Mischa make her big announcement on Instagram…
