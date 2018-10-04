Olga Kurylenko Premieres 'Johnny English Strikes Again' in London with Rown Atkinson!

Olga Kurylenko shows off her fun style while hitting the red carpet at the special screening of her latest film Johnny English Strikes Again held at The Curzon Mayfair on Wednesday (October 3) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Rown Atkinson, director David Kerr, producers Chris Clark and Tim Bevan, and Olly Murs who stepped out to show his support.

Synopsis: After a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.

Johnny English Strikes Again hits theaters in the UK on October 5th and in the US on October 26 – Watch the trailer below!



Johnny English Strikes Again – Official Trailer #2 [HD]

FYI: Olga is wearing an Attico ensemble.