Olivia Colman Films Aberfan Disaster Scene for 'The Crown' Season 3

It was surely a somber day on the set of The Crown‘s third season.

Olivia Colman was seen dressed as Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (October 4) in Brecon Beacons, United Kingdom. Tobias Menzies, who is playing Prince Philip, was also seen on set.

It appeared as if the cast was filming the aftermath of 1966′s Aberfan disaster, which took the lives of 116 children and 28 adults. The tragedy struck on October 21 in the late 1960s when a large mountain of coal mining waste collapsed onto Aberfan, a Welsh village. It is said that periods of heavy rain caused the waste to suddenly slide downhill and engulfed a school, among other buildings and homes.