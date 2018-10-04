Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 12:43 pm

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are on EW's 3 New Covers!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe - the stars of Starz’s hit Drama Outlander – are on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s latest issues!

On the new season, Sam told the mag, “Throughout the last three seasons, we’ve had them discover each other, go through this honeymoon period, and then try to establish themselves a home. This is an opportunity to really ground themselves and find a home together. Certainly, for Jamie, it’s been something that he’s desperately wanted for a long time. He’s always wanted to be the Laird, have his family and settle down. Claire has finally come back to him and now they get this opportunity. Of course, it is Outlander so things don’t run smoothly. But this season is really setting up the years to come. We’re really establishing Fraser’s Ridge and this new world.”

For more from the stars, visit EW.com. Outlander returns to Starz on November 4.
