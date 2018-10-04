Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Arrive at Church in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Arrive at Church in Beverly Hills

Bill &amp; Hillary Clinton Attend Christina Aguilera Concert in New York City!

Bill & Hillary Clinton Attend Christina Aguilera Concert in New York City!

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 7:00 am

Reese Witherspoon Kicks Off Her Morning at the Spa!

Reese Witherspoon Kicks Off Her Morning at the Spa!

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she leaves a spa on Wednesday afternoon (October 4) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress looked pretty in a blue flannel shirt, jeans, and tan booties as she kicked off her day with a relaxing treatment.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

For the past couple of weeks, Reese has been busy promoting her new book Whiskey in a Teacup across the country.

ICYMI, Reese recently shared how Meryl Streep decided to join the cast of Big Little Lies for season two!
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon kicks off her morning at the spa 01
reese witherspoon kicks off her morning at the spa 02
reese witherspoon kicks off her morning at the spa 03
reese witherspoon kicks off her morning at the spa 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop