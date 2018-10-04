Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Arrive at Church in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Arrive at Church in Beverly Hills

Bill &amp; Hillary Clinton Attend Christina Aguilera Concert in New York City!

Bill & Hillary Clinton Attend Christina Aguilera Concert in New York City!

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 1:52 am

Rihanna Jets Out of Australia After Celebrating One Year of Fenty Beauty!

Rihanna Jets Out of Australia After Celebrating One Year of Fenty Beauty!

Rihanna is always on the go!

The 30-year-old Anti pop superstar was spotted departing from Sydney airport on Thursday (October 4) following a whirlwind promo visit in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

RiRi kept it cool and casual in a black sweatsuit as she made her move out of the country.

One day before (October 3), Rih shined in a snake-skin print dress while attending the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Celebration, where she celebrated a major milestone for her beauty company and also teased the upcoming holiday collection.
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna airport sydney october 2018 01
rihanna airport sydney october 2018 02
rihanna airport sydney october 2018 03
rihanna airport sydney october 2018 04
rihanna airport sydney october 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop