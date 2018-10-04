Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 2:04 pm

Rupert Grint Celebrates Season Two Premiere of 'Snatch' - Watch Trailer Here!

Rupert Grint Celebrates Season Two Premiere of 'Snatch' - Watch Trailer Here!

Rupert Grint keeps it cool and casual while attending the season two VIP TV premiere of his series Snatch held at the May Fair Hotel on Stratton Street on Wednesday (October 3) in London, England.

The 30-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Juliet Aubrey, Luke Pasqualino and Tamer Hassan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rupert Grint

Season two of Snatch will be airing on AMC on BT TV starting on Tuesday, October 9. It has already been released on American channel Sony Crackle with all episodes released in one go on September 13.

The second season has another 10 episodes like the first run – Watch the trailer below!


Snatch Season 2 – Official Trailer – Sony Crackle
Just Jared on Facebook
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 01
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 02
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 03
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 04
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 05
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 06
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 07
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 08
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 09
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 10
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 11
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 12
rupert grint celebrates season two premiere of snatch 13

Photos: WENN, Instarimages.com
Posted to: Juliet Aubrey, Luke Pasqualino, Rupert Grint, Tamer Hassan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop