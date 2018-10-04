Rupert Grint Celebrates Season Two Premiere of 'Snatch' - Watch Trailer Here!

Rupert Grint keeps it cool and casual while attending the season two VIP TV premiere of his series Snatch held at the May Fair Hotel on Stratton Street on Wednesday (October 3) in London, England.

The 30-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Juliet Aubrey, Luke Pasqualino and Tamer Hassan.

Season two of Snatch will be airing on AMC on BT TV starting on Tuesday, October 9. It has already been released on American channel Sony Crackle with all episodes released in one go on September 13.

The second season has another 10 episodes like the first run – Watch the trailer below!



