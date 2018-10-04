Ryan Gosling Says His Daughters Think He Is An Actual Astronaut After Filming 'First Man'!

Ryan Gosling made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (October 3) and revealed that his two daughters think he’s actually an astronaut after filming First Man.

The 37-year-old actor told Jimmy that it all started when the girls – Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2 – popped by the First Man set and watched their dad shoot a scene.

“I was in a space suit and pretending to launch,” Ryan explained. “I think they think I’m an astronaut now. My oldest said the other day, she pointed to the moon and she was like, ‘That’s where you work, right?’”

Ryan also talked about going to Italy for his mother’s wedding, meeting a bunch of Roman relatives and he reveals what older Italian women were whispering in his ear – Watch more after the cut!



Ryan Gosling’s Daughters Think He’s an Astronaut

Click inside to watch the rest of Ryan Gosling’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Ryan Gosling on His Mom’s Wedding



Ryan Gosling on Space Food & Space Bathrooms