Sarah Michelle Gellar Supports 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot Amid Fan Backlash

Sarah Michelle Gellar is backing the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot!

The 41-year-old actress – who rose to fame as the titular character in the series for seven seasons before it ended in 2003 – voiced her support for the reboot after fans became very divided on the news.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about great storytelling,” Sarah Michelle told People. “If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in.”

Back in July, the original series creator Joss Whedon confirmed that he was working on a reboot with a new actress taking over the role of Buffy.

Earlier that day, one of Sarah Michelle‘s former Buffy co-stars also voiced his support for the reboot.