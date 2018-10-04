Top Stories
Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 10:12 pm

Sarah Michelle Gellar Supports 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot Amid Fan Backlash

Sarah Michelle Gellar Supports 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot Amid Fan Backlash

Sarah Michelle Gellar is backing the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot!

The 41-year-old actress – who rose to fame as the titular character in the series for seven seasons before it ended in 2003 – voiced her support for the reboot after fans became very divided on the news.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about great storytelling,” Sarah Michelle told People. “If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in.”

Back in July, the original series creator Joss Whedon confirmed that he was working on a reboot with a new actress taking over the role of Buffy.

Earlier that day, one of Sarah Michelle‘s former Buffy co-stars also voiced his support for the reboot.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop