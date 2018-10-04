Top Stories
Thu, 04 October 2018 at 12:41 am

Savannah Gunthrie Talks About Playing Tennis With Her Crush Roger Federer - Watch Now!

Savannah Gunthrie Talks About Playing Tennis With Her Crush Roger Federer - Watch Now!

Savannah Gunthrie is totally fangirling!

The Today co-anchor and children’s book author made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (October 4).

During her appearance, Savannah talked about her tennis crush Roger Federer, who she also discussed the last time she visited Ellen. She also revealed she was asked to play in a celeb tennis tournament against him – and revealed Roger called her out for being more focused on him than the ball!

Savannah also opened up about the instant chemistry she had with her co-anchor Hoda Kotb after an unexpected and difficult situation. Plus, she admitted she’s a little jealous of the texting relationship Hoda has with numerous stars.

Watch below!


Savannah Guthrie Played Tennis with Her Crush Roger Federer
savannah gunthrie ellen october 2018 01
savannah gunthrie ellen october 2018 02
savannah gunthrie ellen october 2018 03

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Roger Federer, savannah gunthrie

