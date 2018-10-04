Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018

The Stranger Things cast is returning to a familiar location!

The actors – including Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and Natalia Dyer – were all seen filming for the show’s upcoming third season on Thursday (October 4) in Palmetto, Ga.

The upcoming third season of the sci-fi drama is set to air sometime in 2019.

Stranger Things teased a glimpse of the new season earlier in the summer. The video teased a brand new mall, now open in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. Watch it here!
