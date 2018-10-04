'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

The Stranger Things cast is returning to a familiar location!

The actors – including Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and Natalia Dyer – were all seen filming for the show’s upcoming third season on Thursday (October 4) in Palmetto, Ga.

The upcoming third season of the sci-fi drama is set to air sometime in 2019.

Stranger Things teased a glimpse of the new season earlier in the summer. The video teased a brand new mall, now open in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. Watch it here!

