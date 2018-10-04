Top Stories
Thu, 04 October 2018 at 1:29 pm

Tina Fey Celebrates 'Mean Girls' Day with Jonathan Bennett & Broadway Cast!

Tina Fey happily hits the stage to celebrate Mean Girls Day at The August Wilson Theatre on Wednesday (October 3) in New York City.

The 48-year-old writer-actress was joined onstage by Jonathan Bennett, aka Aaron Samuels from the Mean Girls film, as he read a proclamation from the New York State Assembly officially declaring October 3rd, Mean Girls Day, in the state of New York.

Tina and Jonathan then made their way outside to join Broadway stars Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman to pose with the re-named “W. Fetch Street” sign on W. 52nd Street sign between Broadway and 8th Avenue.

That same day, Tina also visited the Mean Girl Day celebration at Drybar Bryant Park.
