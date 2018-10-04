Vanessa Hudgens Pays Homage to 'High School Musical' with New 'Lay With Me' Music Video!

Vanessa Hudgens is the featured vocalist on the new Phantoms song “Lay With Me” and the music video has been released!

The 29-year-old actress and singer pays homage to the High School Musical franchise in the video and she effectively brings back her beloved character Gabriella Montez!

“This one is for all of you who’s followed me all those years. Love you guys,” Vanessa wrote on Twitter after dropping the video.

“Being that we all grew up acting in Disney shows, we wanted to pay homage to our past” Phantoms said about the video. “When we sat down with Vanessa to brainstorm ideas for the video, we knew that this idea was something both our fans and Disney fans alike would be excited to see. It represents us all growing up and moving on, but still remembering where we came from. Directed by The Dads, they did an amazing job of bringing our vision to life and making it really funny as well. We are super proud of how it turned out.”