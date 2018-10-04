'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

By now, you may have heard that Venom has a scene in the middle of the credits and we’re here to provide you with some context!

SPOILERS AHEAD!

At the end of the movie, Venom and Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock seem to be working well living as one in Eddie’s body.

In the credits scene, Eddie/Venom arrive at a maximum security prison to interview an unknown person. He finally arrives to the cell and we see someone we learn to be Cletus Kasady, played by actor Woody Harrelson. Kasady is a serial killer in confinement for his crimes.

“When I get out of here – and I will – there’s going to be carnage,” Kasady says before the credits begin rolling again.

In the comics, Kasady actually ends up acquiring another symbiote named Carnage, who is one of Venom’s offspring. Carnage is red in color and wreaks massive havoc.

So it appears as if another Venom movie could be coming and Carnage would play a factor.

There’s, of course, another credits scene which appears to be a scene from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will hit theaters in December.