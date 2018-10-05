'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen to Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Sing!

The soundtrack for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s new movie A Star Is Born has arrived!

The movie features over a dozen original songs written by Gaga, Bradley, and their collaborators, just for the movie. Some of the highlights are “Shallow,” “I’ll Never Love Again,” and “Is That Alright.”

A Star Is Born is playing in theaters right now and the film is expected to be a frontrunner at the Oscars next year. We bet several songs will be included in the Best Original Song category!

You can download the soundtrack now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE song from A Star Is Born?