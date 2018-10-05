Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 12:01 am

'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen to Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Sing!

The soundtrack for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s new movie A Star Is Born has arrived!

The movie features over a dozen original songs written by Gaga, Bradley, and their collaborators, just for the movie. Some of the highlights are “Shallow,” “I’ll Never Love Again,” and “Is That Alright.”

A Star Is Born is playing in theaters right now and the film is expected to be a frontrunner at the Oscars next year. We bet several songs will be included in the Best Original Song category!

You can download the soundtrack now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify.

