Alessia Cara: 'Trust My Lonely' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!
Alessia Cara‘s new song is out!
The 22-year-old singer just released her latest single “Trust Me Lonely” – along with the song’s music video!
In the video, Alessia dons an oversized gray suit and black Converse sneakers while dancing around in a field, warehouse, and football field.
