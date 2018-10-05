Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 1:10 am

Alessia Cara: 'Trust My Lonely' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Alessia Cara: 'Trust My Lonely' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Alessia Cara‘s new song is out!

The 22-year-old singer just released her latest single “Trust Me Lonely” – along with the song’s music video!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessia Cara

In the video, Alessia dons an oversized gray suit and black Converse sneakers while dancing around in a field, warehouse, and football field.

You can download Alessia‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Watch the music video for “Trust My Lonely” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
