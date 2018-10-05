Alison Brie Channels 'Rainbow Sherbet' at American Express Event!

Alison Brie helped launch the new American Express gold card!

The 35-year-old actress stepped out at the event on Thursday (OCtober 4) at Legacy Records in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alison Brie

“So excited to be here at @legacyrecordsrestaurant to celebrate the launch of the new @AmericanExpress Gold Card! I’m obsessed with the awesome food & travel perks my #AmexGold Card offers. If you love to eat out and get rewarded for it (who wouldn’t?!), you just might wanna check it out too!” Alison wrote on her Instagram.

She later shared a photo of her outfit, writing, “Full look for yesterday’s @americanexpress gold card launch party. Channeling rainbow sherbet in @markarian_nyc 🍦”

FYI: Alison is wearing an Alexandra O’Neill dress and Tabitha Simmons shoes.