Fri, 05 October 2018 at 2:11 pm

America Ferrera Speaks Out About Publicly Supporting Professor Christine Blasey Ford

America Ferrera Speaks Out About Publicly Supporting Professor Christine Blasey Ford

America Ferrera is on the cover of the latest issue of PorterEdit, out now.

Here’s what the 34-year-old Superstore actress had to say…

On publicly supporting Professor Christine Blasey Ford in the wake of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing: “People are so tired of the daily assault on all of our values that this feels like just another thing. But we can’t let it be just another thing. I couldn’t live with myself if I stayed silent.”

On how she sees raising a son as an opportunity: “I thought, ‘Oh my God, what am I gonna do with a boy?’ Then I quickly realized what an opportunity that was. I’m approaching it as I’d approach raising a girl. I just want him to feel his worth. I have to think twice about the way I talk about men. I don’t want my son or my husband or the men in my life to feel like there isn’t a place for them. That’s how women feel. We don’t need to flip that and make men feel the same. We can do it better.”

On how she broke the mold for leading women in television: “I am who I am. I don’t fit in traditional boxes for women on screen. When I became an actress, my mere presence was a revolution because I wasn’t supposed to exist in this industry.”

For more from America, visit net-a-porter.com.
america ferrera porteredit october 2018 01
america ferrera porteredit october 2018 02
america ferrera porteredit october 2018 03

Credit: Yelena Yemchuk; Photos: PORTER Magazine
Posted to: America Ferrera

