Antonio Banderas On Relationship with Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel: 'We Are Pretty Much In Love'

Antonio Banderas is dapper as he poses for photographs at the new Autumn/Winter 2018 Campaign launch for the El Corte Ingles store on Friday (October 5) in Madrid, Spain.

The 58-year-old actor currently serves as the face and ambassador for the brand.

Antonio recently opened up about his relationship with longtime girlfriend Nicole Kimpel and if he sees an engagement in their future.

“I don’t know yet,” Antonio told ET. “We are pretty much in love… I don’t want to go into details right now, but we have been four years together. It’s great.”