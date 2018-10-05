Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 10:28 am

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Announce Debut 'Ashlee + Evan' EP!

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Announce Debut 'Ashlee + Evan' EP!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are releasing their debut EP, called Ashlee + Evan!

The couple revealed that their upcoming 6-track collection will be released on October 12.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson

The duo released their latest collaboration, “I Want You,” on Friday (October 5) along with the EP announcement.

Ashlee and Evan have previously released several songs leading up to the EP, including “Tonic,” co-written by Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire, as well as “Paris,” “Safe Zone” and “I Do.”

The music is currently being featured in their ongoing E! docu-series Ashlee + Evan. Listen to “I Want You” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Access Records
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop