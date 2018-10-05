Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Announce Debut 'Ashlee + Evan' EP!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are releasing their debut EP, called Ashlee + Evan!

The couple revealed that their upcoming 6-track collection will be released on October 12.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson

The duo released their latest collaboration, “I Want You,” on Friday (October 5) along with the EP announcement.

Ashlee and Evan have previously released several songs leading up to the EP, including “Tonic,” co-written by Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire, as well as “Paris,” “Safe Zone” and “I Do.”

The music is currently being featured in their ongoing E! docu-series Ashlee + Evan. Listen to “I Want You” below!