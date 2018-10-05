Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Share a Passionate Kiss Before Parting Ways!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are so in love!

The 40-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress were spotted sharing a passionate kiss before parting ways on Friday (October 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashton Kutcher

The two, who have been together for six years, were seen joking around with a friend before hopping into separate cars.

The two recently stepped out together for a fun-filled date night to catch the On The Run II Tour with Beyonce and Jay-Z at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.