Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 8:33 pm

Audrey Wells Dead - 'The Hate U Give' Screenwriter Dies One Day Before Film's Release

Audrey Wells Dead - 'The Hate U Give' Screenwriter Dies One Day Before Film's Release

The Hate U Give screenwriter Audrey Wells has sadly died at the age of 58.

The writer passed away on Thursday (October 4), just one day before the new film was set to be released.

Audrey passed after a long and private battle with cancer.

“Over the last five and half years, Audrey fought valiantly against her illness and she died surrounded by love. Even during her fight, she never stopped living, working or traveling, and she never lost her joy, wonder and optimism,” her husband Brian Larky said in a statement.

Audrey also directed Under the Tuscan Sun and wrote films including Shall We Dance, The Kid and animated movie Over the Moon, which is currently in production.

Our thoughts are with Audrey‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Audrey Wells, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop