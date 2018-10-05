Audrey Wells Dead - 'The Hate U Give' Screenwriter Dies One Day Before Film's Release

The Hate U Give screenwriter Audrey Wells has sadly died at the age of 58.

The writer passed away on Thursday (October 4), just one day before the new film was set to be released.

Audrey passed after a long and private battle with cancer.

“Over the last five and half years, Audrey fought valiantly against her illness and she died surrounded by love. Even during her fight, she never stopped living, working or traveling, and she never lost her joy, wonder and optimism,” her husband Brian Larky said in a statement.

Audrey also directed Under the Tuscan Sun and wrote films including Shall We Dance, The Kid and animated movie Over the Moon, which is currently in production.

Our thoughts are with Audrey‘s family and friends during this difficult time.