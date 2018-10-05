Ben Affleck Steps Out After Finalizing Jennifer Garner Divorce

Ben Affleck was spotted out and about after finalizing his divorce with Jennifer Garner.

The 46-year-old actor was seen while heading to a meeting on Friday afternoon (October 5) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ben and ex Jennifer finalized their divorce, three years after initially separating, and just days after Ben completed rehab treatment.

He took to social media to announce that he completed the forty day program for alcohol addiction.

