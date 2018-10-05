Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 6:33 pm

Ben Affleck Steps Out After Finalizing Jennifer Garner Divorce

Ben Affleck Steps Out After Finalizing Jennifer Garner Divorce

Ben Affleck was spotted out and about after finalizing his divorce with Jennifer Garner.

The 46-year-old actor was seen while heading to a meeting on Friday afternoon (October 5) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben and ex Jennifer finalized their divorce, three years after initially separating, and just days after Ben completed rehab treatment.

He took to social media to announce that he completed the forty day program for alcohol addiction.

Make sure to read his entire touching message about addiction and support from family and fans.

Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck outs and about to meeting 01
ben affleck outs and about to meeting 02
ben affleck outs and about to meeting 03
ben affleck outs and about to meeting 04
ben affleck outs and about to meeting 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ben Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop