Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 12:35 pm

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari Khalsa are hanging out for a good cause!

The Fight Club actor and the AMRIT jewelry designer and holistic healer were seen sitting together and enjoying each other’s company at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala founded by Red Hot Chili Peppers member Flea on Sunday (September 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

The two seemed to be having a great time together at the benefit, which raised money for music education and youth programs.

While the pairing has already fueled romance rumors, Gossip Cop reports that this is not the case.

Sat has reportedly accompanied the Red Hot Chili Peppers on tour as a spiritual adviser in the past.

Just Jared on Facebook
brad pitt sat hari charity gala 2018

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Brad Pitt, Sat Hari Khalsa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop