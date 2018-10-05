Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari Khalsa are hanging out for a good cause!

The Fight Club actor and the AMRIT jewelry designer and holistic healer were seen sitting together and enjoying each other’s company at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala founded by Red Hot Chili Peppers member Flea on Sunday (September 30) in Los Angeles.

The two seemed to be having a great time together at the benefit, which raised money for music education and youth programs.

While the pairing has already fueled romance rumors, Gossip Cop reports that this is not the case.

Sat has reportedly accompanied the Red Hot Chili Peppers on tour as a spiritual adviser in the past.