Cara Delevingne Is Homeless in Powerful Music Video for The Spencer Lee Band's 'River Water' - Watch!

Cara Delevingne stars in the music video for “River Water” by The Spencer Lee Band, which you can watch now!

The music video finds Cara waking up homeless and begging for change, based on the band’s frontman, Spencer Lee, and his experience when he was homeless in Los Angeles. He was discovered by Scooter Braun who signed him to Republic Records in 2017.

“Sometimes, folks walk down the street and see a ‘homeless guy or girl’ and what I want people to realize is–that’s a person–just like you and me–struggling to just get by. Cara came along and completely nailed the role in the video. It was made to show that someone can be fine one day and homeless the next. I put it out in hopes it will raise awareness and compassion,” he said of the powerful video.

Watch the music video for “River Water” below!