Chace Crawford Debuts Buzzcut at 'The Boy's Panel During NY Comic Con

Chace Crawford showed off his new hairstyle while stepping out for 2018 New York Comic-Con!

The 33-year-old actor joined the cast of his upcoming show The Boys for a panel discussion on Friday (October 5) at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chace Crawford

He was joined by his co-stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso and Anothony Starr.

The upcoming superhero drama takes place in a world where superheroes embrace the dark side of their fame and “the boys” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes.

The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime in 2019.