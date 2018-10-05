Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 9:23 pm

Chace Crawford Debuts Buzzcut at 'The Boy's Panel During NY Comic Con

Chace Crawford Debuts Buzzcut at 'The Boy's Panel During NY Comic Con

Chace Crawford showed off his new hairstyle while stepping out for 2018 New York Comic-Con!

The 33-year-old actor joined the cast of his upcoming show The Boys for a panel discussion on Friday (October 5) at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso and Anothony Starr.

The upcoming superhero drama takes place in a world where superheroes embrace the dark side of their fame and “the boys” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes.

The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime in 2019.
