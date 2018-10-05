Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 12:25 am

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan: '1999' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan: '1999' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have teamed up for a hot new song!

The 26-year-old “Boom Clap” singer and the 23-year-old “Bloom” singer just dropped their new song “1999″ – and you can listen to it here!

The song is the first time the two singers have worked on a project.

Charli is getting ready to wrap up her opening gig position on Taylor Swift‘s reputation Tour while Troye just kicked off his Bloom Tour with Kim Petras.

You can download Charli and Troye‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “1999″ below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Photos: Getty
