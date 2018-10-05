Debra Messing Chooses Whether She'd Rather Be Stuck in an Elevator With Susan Sarandon or Donald Trump - Watch!

Debra Messing is making her choice!

The Will & Grace actress made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night (October 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debra Messing

During her appearance, Debra told one caller why rumors may have started about Michelle Obama being a guest star on Will & Grace. She also revealed she would be game for a Smash reboot!

Later on, Debra‘s asked if she’d rather be stuck in an elevator with Donald Trump or Susan Sarandon, who she’s politically feuded with in the past.

Watch her answer below!