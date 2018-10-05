Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 8:50 am

Ella Mai to Perform at American Music Awards 2018!

Ella Mai to Perform at American Music Awards 2018!

Ella Mai is hitting the stage!

The 23-year-old “Boo’d Up” British singer-songwriter is the latest addition to the performance line-up for the 2018 American Music Awards.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ella Mai

Ella will perform her smash hit, which recently tied the record for longest-running No. 1 by a woman on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. She will also perform “Trip” for Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers exclusively on Xfinity On Demand immediately following the telecast.

Ciara, Missy Elliott and Dua Lipa are all performing at the awards ceremony. See who else is performing!
