Ella Mai to Perform at American Music Awards 2018!

Ella Mai is hitting the stage!

The 23-year-old “Boo’d Up” British singer-songwriter is the latest addition to the performance line-up for the 2018 American Music Awards.

Ella will perform her smash hit, which recently tied the record for longest-running No. 1 by a woman on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. She will also perform “Trip” for Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers exclusively on Xfinity On Demand immediately following the telecast.

