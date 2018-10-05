Emily Deschanel, Michael C. Hall & Wife Morgan Macgregor Step Out for Farm Sanctuary Gala 2018!

Emily Deschanel strikes a pose on the green carpet while attending the Farm Sanctuary on the Hudson 2018 Gala on the Hudson Gala held at Pier 60 on Thursday (October 4) in New York City.

The 41-year-old Bones star was joined at the event by Michael C. Hall and his wife Morgan Macgregor, Bellamy Young, Harley Quinn Smith, Jennifer Coolidge, Colbie Caillat, Cyndi Lauper, Sandra Lee, Joan Jett and author Tracye McQuirter.

The event highlighted the power of sanctuary and the victories supporters helped make possible for farm animals – all while taking in spectacular views of the Hudson and a fabulous plant-based feast.

FYI: Bellamy is wearing a Michael Cinco dress.