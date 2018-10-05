Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 2:15 pm

Emily Warren: 'Quiet Your Mind' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Emily Warren: 'Quiet Your Mind' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Emily Warren has just dropped her full-length debut album, titled Quiet Your Mind, and you can stream it right here!

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter is best known for penning songs for Alessia Cara (“The Other Side“), Noah Cyrus (“Stay Together“), Sean Paul (“No Lie“), Little Mix (“No More Sad Songs“), Dua Lipa (“New Rules“) and most notably The Chainsmokers‘ Grammy-winning hit “Don’t Let Me Down.”

“‘Quiet Your Mind‘ an album about love; wanting love, fearing love, finding, learning, living in and losing love,” Emily wrote in a statement on her Instagram. “It’s about feeling so sure about something you write a song about it and waking up the next morning with an opposing thought in your mind — a thought so loud you can’t quiet it no matter what you try. I’ve learned a lot while making this album, about myself and the people around me, and I continue to learn even as I’m listening through now that it’s out in the world. Endless thanks to the brilliant and loving group of people who inspire me, push me, and helped me take this to the finish line. and thanks to YOU, if you’re reading this, for the support and love. I give you ‘Quiet Your Mind‘. She’s yours now.”

Listen to Emily‘s Quiet Your Mind below! You can download and stream the album across all digital platforms.
Photos: David O'Donohue
