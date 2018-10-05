Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 12:24 am

Ewan McGregor sports a scruffy beard on the set of his upcoming movie Doctor Sleep on Monday (October 1) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 47-year-old actor was spotted getting a visit from his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead on the set that afternoon.

Doctor Sleep is a sequel to the classic horror film The Shining. Ewan will be playing the role of Danny Torrance, who was a child in the original Stanley Kubrick movie.

The movie, also starring Rebecca Ferguson and Bruce Greenwood, is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2020.

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Doctor Sleep, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

