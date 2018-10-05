Gerard Butler Hits London To Promote New Movie 'Hunter Killer'!

Gerard Butler keeps it cool and casual as he enters the BBC Radio 2 studios to promote his latest film Hunter Killer on Friday morning (October 5) in London, England.

The 48-year-old actor then made his way to the Magic Radio studio to continue his promotional tour for the flick, which is set to hit theaters on October 19 in the UK and on October 26 in the US.

Here’s a synopsis: Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII – Watch the trailer here!