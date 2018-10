Gisele Bundchen's Shares Story of First Date with Tom Brady: 'I Fell in Love Right Away'

Gisele Bundchen made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (October 4) and recalled her love-at-first-sight moment with Tom Brady.

“It’s a funny story because for some reason everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend, so actually it was my third blind date,” the 38-year-old supermodel revealed.

“The other two were dinners, which I was stuck there for an hour and a half thinking when can I get out? Where is my food? The third blind date was actually Tom and I thought, ‘That’s it, I’m not going on any more blind dates’,” Gisele recalled.

“When I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love right away. I was like, ‘What?’ He was just so sweet,” Gisele said of the 41-year-old NFL star.

