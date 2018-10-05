Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 9:16 am

Gisele Bundchen's Shares Story of First Date with Tom Brady: 'I Fell in Love Right Away'

Gisele Bundchen's Shares Story of First Date with Tom Brady: 'I Fell in Love Right Away'

Gisele Bundchen made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (October 4) and recalled her love-at-first-sight moment with Tom Brady.

“It’s a funny story because for some reason everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend, so actually it was my third blind date,” the 38-year-old supermodel revealed.

“The other two were dinners, which I was stuck there for an hour and a half thinking when can I get out? Where is my food? The third blind date was actually Tom and I thought, ‘That’s it, I’m not going on any more blind dates’,” Gisele recalled.

“When I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love right away. I was like, ‘What?’ He was just so sweet,” Gisele said of the 41-year-old NFL star.

Gisele also teamed up with fellow guest Billy Crystal for a game of Catchphrase against Jimmy and Quavo – Watch after the cut!


Gisele Bündchen Shares Details About Her First Date with Tom Brady

FYI: Gisele is wearing a Haider Ackermann dress, Jennifer Fisher jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Click inside to watch the rest of Gisele Bundchen’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Catchphrase with Billy Crystal, Gisele Bündchen, Quavo
Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty, NBC
