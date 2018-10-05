Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photo From Romantic Honeymoon With Brad Falchuck

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving an inside look at her honeymoon with husband Brad Falchuck!

The couple, who tied the knot in a star-studded wedding last weekend in New York, jetted off to Italy for their romantic getaway.

Gwyneth took to her Instagram to share a sunset photo from their vacation spot in Umbria, Italy.

“Umbrian sunset,” Gwyneth captioned the photo.

Gwyneth and Brad dated for several years but originally met back in 2010 when Gwyneth made a guest appearance on Glee, a show that Brad co-created.

See the photo from their honeymoon below…