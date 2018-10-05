Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 7:01 pm

Heidi Klum Hosts Halloween Party at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Heidi Klum Hosts Halloween Party at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Heidi Klum is helping the kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles get into the Halloween spirit!

The 45-year-old model and television personality put her Party City decorations to good use while hosting a party at CHLA on Thursday (October 4) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

After picking up party supplies, Heidi headed to the hospital where she spent the afternoon with young patients and their families.

The hospital was filled with balloons, a costume station and fun Halloween décor and kids got to take part in art and crafts and take away Halloween themed goodie bags.

Check out the sweet photos below…
