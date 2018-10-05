Jason Momoa Dons Aquaman's Iconic Suit in Brand-New Image!

Jason Momoa channels Aquaman in this brand-new still!

The new pic features the 39-year-old Game of Thrones actor glistening in the superhero’s iconic gold and green suit, carrying his trident as he stands underneath a waterfall.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

The film also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Ludi Lin, and Temuera Morrison.

Warner Bros. Pictures has also released a new extended video of footage from the movie. Watch below!

Don’t miss Aquaman when it hits theaters on December 21.



AQUAMAN – Extended Video – Only in Theaters December 21