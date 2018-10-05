Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 7:39 pm

Jason Momoa Steps Out to Promote 'Aquaman' at NY Comic Con 2018

Jason Momoa Steps Out to Promote 'Aquaman' at NY Comic Con 2018

Jason Momoa catches a ride with friends while stepping out in the Big Apple.

The 39-year-old Game of Thrones actor was spotted out and about on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa

That same day, to coincide with 2018 New York Comic Con, a brand-new image of Jason as Aquaman plus a new extended video of footage from the movie were released.

“I AM SO F–KING EXCITED 🤘🏽😜🤙🏽,” Jason shared on Instagram. “This is just a tease of the epic new trailer that just dropped Link in bio Can’t wait for December 21st CHHHEEEEEEEHUUUUUUUUUUU Aloha j #Aquaman.”

“Mind blown,” he added along with the video below while at the event. “The artists from @sideshowcollectibles killed it. Proud to be aquaman. Aloha j. #itsme. #me.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jason momoa steps out to promote aquaman at nycc 201801
jason momoa steps out to promote aquaman at nycc 201802
jason momoa steps out to promote aquaman at nycc 201803
jason momoa steps out to promote aquaman at nycc 201804
jason momoa steps out to promote aquaman at nycc 201805

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: 2018 New York Comic Con, Aquaman, Jason Momoa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop