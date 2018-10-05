Jason Momoa Steps Out to Promote 'Aquaman' at NY Comic Con 2018

Jason Momoa catches a ride with friends while stepping out in the Big Apple.

The 39-year-old Game of Thrones actor was spotted out and about on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa

That same day, to coincide with 2018 New York Comic Con, a brand-new image of Jason as Aquaman plus a new extended video of footage from the movie were released.

“I AM SO F–KING EXCITED 🤘🏽😜🤙🏽,” Jason shared on Instagram. “This is just a tease of the epic new trailer that just dropped Link in bio Can’t wait for December 21st CHHHEEEEEEEHUUUUUUUUUUU Aloha j #Aquaman.”

“Mind blown,” he added along with the video below while at the event. “The artists from @sideshowcollectibles killed it. Proud to be aquaman. Aloha j. #itsme. #me.”