'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is going to jail.
The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star was sentenced to eight months in jail for tax evasion as of Friday’s ruling (October 5) in Newark, New Jersey, TMZ reports.
Mike‘s brother Marc was sentenced to two years in jail, and a $75,000 fine for aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.
Mike‘s Jersey Shore co-stars were all in attendance at the courthouse.
He originally pleaded guilty back in January of this year, and was facing up to a maximum of five years in prison.
Pictured below: Mike Sorrentino and his girlfriend Lauren Pesce leave Newark Court on Friday (October 5).