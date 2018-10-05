Jessica Chastain & Colin Farrell Are Bloody on the Set of 'Eve'!

Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell are definitely looking rough!

The two actors were seen bloodied on the set of the upcoming Eve on Friday (October 5) in Boston, Mass.

Colin was also seen standing with a body double at one point on the set.

The plot of the upcoming film is being kept tightly under wraps. However, we know that John Malkovich and Common are also involved in the project.

Jessica was seen filming with John in September in Gloucester, Mass. While filming, Jessica stood by John for a quick conversation while he fished. In between takes, Jessica held a hot water bottle close to keep warm and got a hug from John.