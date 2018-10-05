Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 7:56 pm

Joel Edgerton Spends Time With Friends in New York City!

Joel Edgerton Spends Time With Friends in New York City!

Joel Edgerton was all smiles while spending time with friends!

The 44-year-old actor was spotted grabbing lunch with pals on Friday afternoon (October 5) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joel Edgerton

Joel has been getting ready for the premiere of his new movie Boy Erased, which he starred in as well as wrote and directed.

The story follows the son of a Baptist preacher who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents.

Make sure to check out the trailer!

Boy Erased hits theaters on November 2nd.

