Joey King's 'Summer 03' Expands This Weekend - Watch an Exclusive Clip!

Joey King stars in the new coming of age comedy Summer ’03 and the film is expanding into more theaters this weekend!

The 19-year-old actress, hot of the success of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, plays 16-year-old Jamie, who along with her extended family, are shocked after her calculating grandmother (June Squibb) unveils an array of family secrets on her deathbed. Jamie is left to navigate her own love life and maintain her closest friendships in the midst of this family crisis.

In an exclusive clip that is debuting on JustJared.com, Joey‘s character meets Jack Kilmer‘s character in church for the first time. Watch the clip now and then go see the movie in theaters this weekend!

You can see Summer 03 this weekend at any of the below theaters!