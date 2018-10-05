Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 2:00 am

Jon Hamm & Paul Rudd Join 'SNL' Cast to Celebrate Special BAFTA Award

Jon Hamm & Paul Rudd Join 'SNL' Cast to Celebrate Special BAFTA Award

Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd walk the red carpet while attending BAFTA and Cadillac’s event to honor Saturday Night Live on Thursday (October 4) in New York City.

The show’s creator and producer Lorne Michaels was joined by current and former cast members Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villasenor, Cecily Strong, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner.

Other celebs at the event included Simon Pegg, Patrick Stewart, Adam Pally, Imogen Poots, and James Norton.

“It is my absolute pleasure to present this Special Award, celebrating the exceptional achievements of Saturday Night Live. A series that has discovered, nurtured and celebrated generations of comedy talent. So many British shows have been inspired by you,” Patrick said while presenting the award.

Just Jared on Facebook
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 01
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 02
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 03
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 04
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 05
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 06
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 07
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 08
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 09
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 10
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 11
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 12
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 13
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 14
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 15
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 16
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 17
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 18
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 19
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 20
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 21
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 22
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 23
jon hamm paul rudd join snl cast 24

Credit: Stephen Lovekin; Photos: Rex Features
Posted to: Adam Pally, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Cecily Strong, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Fred Armisen, Heidi Gardner, Imogen Poots, James Norton, Jon Hamm, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, kyle mooney, Lorne Michaels, Melissa Villasenor, Patrick Stewart, Paul Rudd, Saturday Night Live, Simon Pegg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop