Jon Hamm & Paul Rudd Join 'SNL' Cast to Celebrate Special BAFTA Award

Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd walk the red carpet while attending BAFTA and Cadillac’s event to honor Saturday Night Live on Thursday (October 4) in New York City.

The show’s creator and producer Lorne Michaels was joined by current and former cast members Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villasenor, Cecily Strong, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner.

Other celebs at the event included Simon Pegg, Patrick Stewart, Adam Pally, Imogen Poots, and James Norton.

“It is my absolute pleasure to present this Special Award, celebrating the exceptional achievements of Saturday Night Live. A series that has discovered, nurtured and celebrated generations of comedy talent. So many British shows have been inspired by you,” Patrick said while presenting the award.