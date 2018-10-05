Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 11:34 am

Jonas Blue, Liam Payne, & Lennon Stella: 'Polaroid' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Jonas Blue, Liam Payne, & Lennon Stella: 'Polaroid' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Jonas Blue, Liam Payne, and Lennon Stella team up on their brand-new song “Polaroid!”

The 29-year-old “Rise” DJ, the 25-year-old “Familiar” singer, and the 19-year-old Nashville actress dropped their hot collaboration on Friday (October 5).

The track is from Jonas Blue‘s debut album, which will be released in November.

“Polaroid” follows his recent singles “Rise” ft. Jack & Jack, “Perfect Strangers,” and “Mama.”

Watch the lyric video, featuring Polaroid snaps of the trio set against a Manhattan backdrop, below!

You can also download “Polaroid” on iTunes.


Jonas Blue, Liam Payne, Lennon Stella – Polaroid

Click inside to read the lyrics…
Photos: Joe Termini
