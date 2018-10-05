Justin Long Joins the Cast of 'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners'

Justin Long is headed to the small screen with a recurring role on ABC’s upcoming Rosanne spinoff The Conners!

According to Deadline, the 40-year-old actor will play Neil, a love interest for Sarah Gilbert‘s character Darlene.

Johnny Galecki will also be reprising his role as Darlene’s ex-husband David.

Other familiar faces will include John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Alicia Goranson and Michael Fishman.

The new series will follow the family as they grapple with “parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America.”