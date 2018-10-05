Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 11:36 pm

Justin Long Joins the Cast of 'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners'

Justin Long is headed to the small screen with a recurring role on ABC’s upcoming Rosanne spinoff The Conners!

According to Deadline, the 40-year-old actor will play Neil, a love interest for Sarah Gilbert‘s character Darlene.

Johnny Galecki will also be reprising his role as Darlene’s ex-husband David.

Other familiar faces will include John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Alicia Goranson and Michael Fishman.

The new series will follow the family as they grapple with “parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America.”
Photos: Getty
