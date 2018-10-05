Kate Bosworth Supports Holt Renfrew's Exclusive Vogue Pop Up Launch!

Kate Bosworth keeps it chic and sophisticated while striking a pose at the Exclusive Vogue Pop Up Launch Party at Holt Renfrew on Thursday (October 4) in Toronto, Canada.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by West Coast director of Vogue and Teen Vogue, Lisa Love, as well as director, brand and creative strategy at Holt Renfrew, Alexandra Weston, who welcomed guests into the first Vogue-approved pop-up shop.

Earlier in the week, Kate rocked a casual ensemble to support the Who What Wear x Tacori’s Love, Los Angeles Collection Launch Celebration.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Mulberry dress.